Energy

Glencore appoints Paarth Vaish to head its Indian oil gas business

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Trading giant Glencore has appointed Paarth Vaish to head its Indian oil and gas operation, replacing Surish K Sharma, who is due to retire on July 31.

"I can confirm that I have been appointed as India Country Head for Oil and Gas Division of Glencore from 01 July," Vaish said in an email response to Reuters.

Since November 2018 Vaish has been Glencore's Business Development Manager for Asia.

He joined the trading house in July 2008 as Business Development Manager in India and moved to Singapore in March 2014 where he served in various roles including negotiations and coordination for Jurong Aromatics Corp, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans

