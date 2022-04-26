Glencore gets $25 mln from Australia government for Queensland carbon capture project

1 minute read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 26 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Tuesday it will get A$35 mln ($25.27 mln) from the Australia government for the global miner's CTSCo carbon capture use and storage project in Queensland.

($1 = 1.3852 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.