1 minute read
Glencore gets $25 mln from Australia government for Queensland carbon capture project
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 26 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Tuesday it will get A$35 mln ($25.27 mln) from the Australia government for the global miner's CTSCo carbon capture use and storage project in Queensland.
($1 = 1.3852 Australian dollars)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.