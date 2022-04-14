1 minute read
Glencore sells UAE Murban crude to Marathon in rare deal - sources
SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) has sold 1 million barrels of June-loading Murban crude to U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) in a rare deal, traders said on Thursday.
The crude is a flagship grade produced in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and is typically consumed in Asia.
(This story corrects to Marathon Petroleum, not Marathon Oil, in paragraph 1 and slug keyword.)
Reporting by Florence Tan
