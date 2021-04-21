Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyGlobal oil demand to peak in 2026 -Rystad Energy

Reuters
1 minute read

Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EV) around the world will probably cause global oil demand to peak two years earlier than previously expected, Norway's biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad said on Wednesday.

World demand is now seen peaking at 101.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2026, down from a forecast made in November of a peak in 2028 at 102.2 million bpd, Rystad Energy said.

"The adoption of electrification in transport and other oil-dependent sectors is accelerating and is set to chip away at oil sooner and faster than in our previous forecast," Rystad wrote.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Rystad had anticipated that peak oil demand would be reached in 2030 at 106 million bpd.

Aside from the staggering takeover of EVs, assumptions across all our scenarios see oil demand being either phased out, substituted, or recycled across a range of sectors, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:19 AM UTCOil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge dents demand outlook

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer.

EnergyHalliburton, Baker Hughes beat estimates, eye oil recovery
EnergyRussia's Novak says OPEC+ may confirm or tweak its plans
EnergyGlobal oil demand to peak in 2026 -Rystad Energy
EnergyBaker Hughes sticks to oilfield activity recovery prediction after weak quarter