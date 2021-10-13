Skip to main content

Energy

Governments should tackle oil, gas demand to avoid price shocks -CEOs

2 minute read
1/2

BP's new Chief Executive Bernard Looney gives a speech in central London, Britain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Governments should focus more on tackling consumer dependence on fossil fuels in the energy transition to avoid future oil and gas price shocks, the heads of leading energy companies said on Wednesday.

"As policies around the world change and governments look to try to reduce their economies' dependence on oil and gas ... if we don't balance the demand equation and only address the supply, it will lead to additional volatility," Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Chief Executive Darren Woods told an energy conference in Moscow.

Benchmark natural gas prices soared to record highs while oil prices rose to multi-year highs in recent weeks on concerns over limited supplies due in part to lower investments in new projects in recent years.

Western oil and gas companies are under heavy pressure from investors and governments to shift to renewables such as wind and solar power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades to tackle global warming.

"At the end of the day, if supply goes away and demand doesn't change, that only has one consequence and that is an escalation in price rises," BP (BP.L) CEO Bernard Looney told the conference.

Governments around the world have set out plans to sharply reduce their economies' carbon emissions in the coming decades to meet the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming.

Speaking at the same event, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to provide more gas to Europe if requested, emphatically rejecting the suggestion that Moscow was squeezing supplies for political purposes. read more

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:36 PM UTC

Russia can help Europe, not using gas as a weapon says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not using gas as a weapon and was ready to help ease Europe's energy crunch as the EU called an emergency summit to tackle skyrocketing prices.

Energy
Oil falls on fears faltering economic growth to hit demand
Energy
EU says energy supply not at immediate risk but seeks supply boost
Energy
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast but says gas price surge could help
Energy
World must triple clean energy investment by 2030 to curb climate change -IEA