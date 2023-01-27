Greece approves construction of FSRU off Athens

Companies Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries SA Follow















ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece has approved the construction of a floating gas and regasification unit (FSRU) off Athens after a fast-track process, its development ministry said on Friday.

As demand grows for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Greece has relied heavily on its sole LNG terminal off Athens, Revithoussa, to replace Russian gas imports.

Bulgaria also used the facility last year to secure LNG after Moscow cut Russian pipeline gas supplies to the country.

Seeking to become a key transit route for gas destined for Europe, Greece has been more eager to build new LNG terminals that could be operational by 2025.

The new gas terminal will be developed by Motor Oil off its oil refinery in Corinth, near Athens, at a cost of 340 million euros ($369 million).

It will have a maximum storage capacity of up to 210,000 cubic metres of gas which will be either regasified and exported through Greece's gas grid or sold as LNG via vessels and trucks.

Motor Oil had pushed back to Jan. 25 the deadline for interested parties to submit binding offers for booking capacity at the terminal, citing increased market interest.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

