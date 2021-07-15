Greece gets two binding bids for gas grid DEPA Infrastructure

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greece has received two binding offers for a majority stake in its state-controlled gas distribution network, DEPA Infrastructure, its privatisation agency said on Thursday.

The bidders were Italgas SpA (IG.MI) and Czech EP Investment Advisors, the agency said.

Along with Italgas SpA (IG.MI) and EP Investment Advisors which had qualified to submit binding offers, another four investors, including First State Investments and a Chinese joint venture between SINO-CEE Fund and Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (600635.SS) had been shortlisted.

Greece and its biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT), are jointly selling their 65% and 35% stakes respectively in DEPA Infrastructure.

The privatisation agency will check whether the bids meet the criteria set in the tender before it unseals them, it said.

Athens aims to raise 1.8 billion euros from the sale of state assets this year, up from about 50 million euros last year, as part of efforts to help its fragile economy emerge from the pandemic after a decade-long financial crisis.

