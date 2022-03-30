Greece to hold emergency meeting over gas payments in roubles- energy ministry

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece will hold an emergency meeting of its energy regulator, gas transmission operator and its biggest gas suppliers over gas payments in roubles ahead of the expiration of a deadline given by Moscow, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The aim of the meeting is to assess all available scenarios about Greece's gas supply sufficiency in case Russia stops gas flows to the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's order last week to charge "unfriendly" countries in roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

The move has drawn strong criticism from European countries, which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not entitled to redraw contracts.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

