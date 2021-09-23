Skip to main content

Greece mulls lower stake in power utility PPC, say state-backed funds

ATHENS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greece is considering a reduction in its 51% shareholding in the country's biggest power utility, PPC (DEHr.AT), two state-backed funds that have a stake in the company said on Thursday.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP) and its subsidiary Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) are key shareholders of PPC, with 34% and 17% stakes respectively.

PPC, which provides by its own estimate about 65 percent of Greek electricity generation and supplies, said earlier Thursday it would be looking at a 750 million capital share issue, which it would put to the vote at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Oct. 19.

HCAP and HRADF were considering lowering their participation to a combined blocking minority stake, they said in a statement. It would be subject to market conditions, they said.

The objective was to "achieve a larger, more active free float and enhanced private participation" that will enable long term value creation for the company, its shareholders and society, the two funds said in a statement.

