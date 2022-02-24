1 minute read
Greece says has seccured energy supplies following Ukraine invasion
ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that Greece has secured energy supplies after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"We are working on scenarios which have to do with the biggest possible absorption of fluctuations in energy prices," Mitsotakis said.
Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
