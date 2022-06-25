Greece to scrap a power bill surcharge to combat rising energy costs

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece plans to scrap a surcharge on electricity bills imposed by power companies, as part of government efforts to alleviate the impact of soaring energy costs on consumers, the energy ministry said on Saturday.

The surcharge, which is linked to wholesale energy prices, often accounts for more than half of electricity bills which have skyrocketed in recent months.

Under legislation expected to be voted on later this month, the surcharge would be scrapped from August until July 2023.

The Greek conservative government, whose four-year term ends next year, has spent about 7 billion euros ($7.40 billion) on a raft of measures to help consumers pay electricity and fuel costs.

It has also announced a ceiling on wholesale electricity prices from this summer by introducing a cap on payments to power producers to reflect their real production costs. read more

The energy ministry said it would be able to absorb between 82% and 100% of the additional burden of higher power bills on half a million low-income families and other consumers, including small and medium sized businesses and farmers.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou

