Greece to seek exemption from EU plan to cut gas use

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece will seek to be exempted from a European Union proposal for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from next month until March, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

European countries have been struggling to cut their dependence on Russian gas and to build reserves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Greece relies on Russia for 40% of its gas, two-thirds of which is used for power generation, and has not seen any disruption of supplies so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It has ramped up imports of liquefied gas (LNG) in the first six months of the year, replacing a big chunk of Russian fuel.

The European Commission last week proposed a voluntary target for all EU countries to cut gas use by 15% from August to March compared with their average consumption in the same period of 2016-2021. read more

That followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian supplies sent via Europe's biggest pipeline could be reduced further and might even stop.

The EU plan has faced resistance from a swathe of governments, with some flatly against binding cuts and others unwilling to let Brussels control their energy use.

The latest proposal, drafted by the Czech Republic, which currently chairs EU country meetings, offers a range of exemptions to the binding target to use less gas. Energy ministers will attempt to approve it on Tuesday. read more

"Greece will try to change this proposal tomorrow, so that the country is exempted from that cut," Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou told reporters.

Oikonomou said Athens wants to make the basis for the comparison last year, rather than the average of the last five years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.