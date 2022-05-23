1 minute read
Greece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - DEPA Commercial, Greece's biggest gas importer, has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in euros for April natural gas supplies, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Monday.
State-controlled DEPA Commercial has a gas supply contract with Gazprom which expires in 2026.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.