Greece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - DEPA Commercial, Greece's biggest gas importer, has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in euros for April natural gas supplies, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

State-controlled DEPA Commercial has a gas supply contract with Gazprom which expires in 2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.