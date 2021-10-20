Skip to main content

Energy

Greece's Public Power agrees grid operator stake sale to Macquarie

1 minute read

The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters in Australia, Oct. 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

ATHENS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) (DEHr.AT), Greece's biggest power utility, has agreed to sell a minority stake in the country's sole power grid operator HEDNO to Macquarie Asset Management (MQG.AX), PPC and Macquarie said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after PPC got shareholders approval for the sale.

PPC last month named Macquarie as the preferred bidder for a 49% stake in HEDNO. Macquarie's offer valued the stake at 2.1 billion euros ($2.44 billion), including debt of 804 million euros.

Macquarie Asset Management will invest in PPC on behalf of institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, PPC and Macquarie said in a joint statement.

"The transition to net zero emissions is reshaping how electricity is produced, transported, and used across the Greek economy," said Martin Bradley, senior managing director at Macquarie.

"Significant investment in electricity distribution infrastructure is needed to facilitate this rapid change."

PPC will retain a 51% stake in HEDNO, which operates a 242,000 km long grid, bringing electricity to about 7 million households and businesses.

PPC is leading Greece's decarbonisation efforts as it plans to shut down all but one of its coal-fired plants by 2025.

($1 = 0.8608 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 6:53 AM UTC

Oil drops as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage.

Energy
Big fossil fuel producers' plans far exceed climate targets, U.N. says
Energy
Rio Tinto announces bold $7.5 bln spend to halve carbon emissions by 2030; shares fall
Energy
Texas refinery workers overwhelmingly reject Exxon contract offer
Energy
Major coal miners in China vow to boost output, cap prices