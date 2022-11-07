Greek PM: Exxon Mobil to start seismic surveys for gas reserves off Crete
ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil will start conducting seismic surveys in two blocks southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete, in the coming days, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.
"Our country, regardless of its focus on green energy, is obliged to explore if it has the potential to mine natural gas, which will contribute not in our energy security but also Europe's energy security," he said during an interview with Ant1 TV.
"These surveys will begin by Exxon Mobil in the coming days."
