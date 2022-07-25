Greek power subsidies may top 1 billion euros in August, energy minister says

A high-voltage power station is seen near the open-pit mine field of Megalopolis, Greece June 9, 2022. Picture taken June 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece will subsidise power bills in August at a cost that will top 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion), its energy minister said on Monday, extending financial support introduced last year to shield consumers from soaring energy prices.

Greece, like many other EU countries, is facing a sharp rise in power bills driven by sky-rocketing gas prices, as the war in Ukraine and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over the security of gas supplies.

Athens has spent about 7 billion euros in power subsidies and other measures since September to help households, businesses and farmers pay their electricity and gas bills.

Subsidies, which will be incorporated into power bills, will come in at about 1.136 billion euros in August and absorb up to 90% of the rise in monthly power bills for households and 80% of the rise for small and medium-sized firms, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said in a statement.

The subsidy will come at 337 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for a household's monthly power consumption, he said.

Greece has imposed a cap on payments to power producers to reflect their real production costs, effectively scrapping a surcharge on electricity bills, with proceeds earmarked to help it finance power subsidies. read more

That mechanism is expected to raise some 500 million euros in July, when it started to apply, Skrekas said.

($1 = 0.9770 euros)

