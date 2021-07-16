Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Greenland puts an end to unsuccessful oil adventure

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, Greenland, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

COPENHAGEN, July 16 (Reuters) - Greenland has suspended its strategy to find oil in its underground and will not allow any future oil exploration in its Arctic waters or landmass, the government said late on Thursday.

"(The government) has assessed that the environmental consequences of oil exploration and extraction are too great," Greenland's minister of natural resources, Naaja H. Nathanielsen said in a statement.

"Suspending the current oil strategy is the right choice," Nathanielsen added.

The government said its decision was underpinned by economic analyses, which showed low profitability related to oil exploration and that a large part of the unexplored oil potentials would be loss-making.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

