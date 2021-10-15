Gulf coast gasoline prices fall

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline prices fell on Friday as a new pipeline cycle for delivery to the U.S. East Coast began on Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

U.S. Gulf Coast M3 conventional gasoline fell a quarter of a cent, trading 1.25 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market participants said. The trading tends to be slower at the beginning of a pipeline cycle, picking up as it progresses toward the scheduling date.

A3 CBOB gasoline fell 1.15 cents, trading 6.75 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Gulf Coast 62-grade ULSD fell 0.15 cent, trading 6.2 cents per gallon below the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contract on the NYMEX .

Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 2.5 cents, trading 7.5 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.​

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.5 cents, trading 7 cents per gallon below diesel futures.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline was little changed, trading 10 cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel fell half a cent, trading 5.25 cents lower than the benchmark.

In New York Harbor, M3 conventional gasoline gained 3 cents, trading 9.5 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

Diesel for delivery in New York harbor was little changed, trading 2 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX rose 5.14 cents to settle at $2.4864 a gallon on Friday​.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rose 1.23 cents to settle at $2.5737 a gallon on Friday.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2021 traded at $1.29 each on Friday, traders said.

Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.535 each, traders said.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.