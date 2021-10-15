Skip to main content

Energy

Gulf coast gasoline prices fall

2 minute read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline prices fell on Friday as a new pipeline cycle for delivery to the U.S. East Coast began on Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

U.S. Gulf Coast M3 conventional gasoline fell a quarter of a cent, trading 1.25 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market participants said. The trading tends to be slower at the beginning of a pipeline cycle, picking up as it progresses toward the scheduling date.

A3 CBOB gasoline fell 1.15 cents, trading 6.75 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Gulf Coast 62-grade ULSD fell 0.15 cent, trading 6.2 cents per gallon below the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contract on the NYMEX .

Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 2.5 cents, trading 7.5 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.​

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.5 cents, trading 7 cents per gallon below diesel futures.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline was little changed, trading 10 cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel fell half a cent, trading 5.25 cents lower than the benchmark.

In New York Harbor, M3 conventional gasoline gained 3 cents, trading 9.5 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

Diesel for delivery in New York harbor was little changed, trading 2 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX rose 5.14 cents to settle at $2.4864 a gallon on Friday​.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rose 1.23 cents to settle at $2.5737 a gallon on Friday.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2021 traded at $1.29 each on Friday, traders said.

Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.535 each, traders said.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:24 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns

Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said.

Energy
Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts
Energy
LMEWEEK Power crunch hits Europe's silicon and zinc supplies for renewables
Energy
California county says Marathon, Phillips projects may need to shrink due to environmental impact
Energy
Hungry for fuel, China looks to the U.S., Europe eyes relief plans