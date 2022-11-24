Gunvor increases executive committee by three to 14

Companies Gunvor Group Ltd Follow















LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Geneva-based energy trader Gunvor Group has expanded its executive committee to 14 people including its chief executive, the company’s website showed on Thursday.

The new members are Benoit Roulon, the new global head of crude oil trading; Richard Brockmeyer, head of North American gas and power; and Aldo Della Valle, head of European gas and power trading.

The new members joined the leadership team in October.

A Gunvor spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Julia Payne Writing by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman











