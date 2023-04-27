Guyana approves environmental permit for fifth offshore oil project

Vessels carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform operated by Exxon Mobil are seen at the Guyana Shore Base Inc wharf on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Cohen/File Photo

GEORGETOWN, April 27 (Reuters) - Guyana's environmental agency on Thursday approved a 5-year permit for the fifth project to be developed by a consortium led by U.S. Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), the government said.

The authorization requires the group to bear all remediation costs of any oil spills. It also strictly prohibits routine flaring or venting of fossil fuels. "Flaring is only permissible during commissioning, start-up and special circumstances," it says.

Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga

