Guyana approves environmental permit for fifth offshore oil project

GEORGETOWN, April 27 (Reuters) - Guyana's environmental agency on Thursday approved a 5-year permit for the fifth project to be developed by a consortium led by U.S. Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), the government said.

The authorization requires the group to bear all remediation costs of any oil spills. It also strictly prohibits routine flaring or venting of fossil fuels. "Flaring is only permissible during commissioning, start-up and special circumstances," it says.

Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga











