Guyana government launches tender for choosing oil marketing agent

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Guyana has launched a new competitive process to choose a marketing agent for its share of Liza crude oil exports, following the expiration of a contract with a unit of Saudi Aramco, the Natural Resources ministry said on Thursday.

Bids by interested companies must be submitted on October 11 for a 12-month contract to begin in the last quarter of the year, the ministry said in a release.

Reporting by Neil Marks, writing by Marianna Parraga

