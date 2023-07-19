Halliburton beats second-quarter profit estimates

A general view of the first Halliburton Chemical Reaction Plant in Saudi Arabia
A general view of the first Halliburton Chemical Reaction Plant in the kingdom, In Jubail Industrial Area, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File photo

July 19 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co (HAL.N) beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday as resilient drilling activity boosted demand for its services and equipment, kicking off oilfield services earnings on a high note.

The Houston, Texas-based firm posted an adjusted income of 77 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of 75 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

