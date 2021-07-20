Halliburton profit jumps 33% as oilfield activity rebounds

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co (HAL.N) on Tuesday reported a 33.5% jump in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as a rebound in crude prices from pandemic lows buoyed demand for oilfield services.

Global crude prices climbed 18.2% in the quarter ended June 30 following a 22.6% gain in the first three months of the year as speedy vaccinations encouraged the gradual re-opening of economies.

Underscoring the strong rebound in demand, total U.S. rig counts rose for the 11th straight month in June, according to Baker Hughes data. There were 470 rigs at the end of the second quarter, compared with 417 at the close of the March quarter.

The Houston-based company said net income attributable to company rose to $227 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

