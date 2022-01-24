Halliburton profit rises as higher crude prices boost drilling demand

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co (HAL.N) posted a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as higher crude oil prices drove up demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery and supply cuts by producer group OPEC.

That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I am excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle. I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

The Houston, Texas-based company's adjusted net income was $320 million, or 36 cents per share, for the quarter to Dec. 31, compared with $160 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Rivals Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Baker Hughes (BKR.O) topped market expectations for fourth quarter earnings last week. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.