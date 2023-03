Companies Harbour Energy PLC Follow















LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy Chief Executive Linda Cook said in a conference call on Thursday that savings from a reorganisation of its British business, including significant job cuts, would come to around $40 mln a year from 2024.

She added it was too early to say how many jobs would be cut.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Toby Chopra











