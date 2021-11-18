Energy
Head of TotalEnergies: new COVID outbreaks could lead to drop in oil price
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus could result in a drop in the oil price, said TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne on Thursday.
Pouyanne added at an investors' conference that demand for petrol from the aviation industry had not yet returned to normal levels.
Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
