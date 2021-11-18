Skip to main content
Reuters home
Energy

Head of TotalEnergies: new COVID outbreaks could lead to drop in oil price

1 minute read

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus could result in a drop in the oil price, said TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne on Thursday.

Pouyanne added at an investors' conference that demand for petrol from the aviation industry had not yet returned to normal levels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters