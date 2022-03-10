Head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator says transit flows at risk

LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator, said on Thursday there was a real danger to gas transit flows to Europe because of the presence of Russian troops on the territory of gas compressor stations in Ukraine.

"There is a real danger to (gas) transit," he told Reuters by phone without giving further details.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

