Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Hellenic Petroleum first quarter profit down 53%

Reuters
1 minute read

Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) posted a 53% fall in first quarter core profit on Thursday as refining margins were hurt because of lower demand for transport fuel amid coronavirus restrictions in Europe.

Stripping out oil inventory holdings, Hellenic said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 60 million euros ($73 million) in the first quarter, down from 128 million euros in the same period last year.

Higher costs for carbon emission rights under a new European Union emissions trading system also weighed on performance.

($1 = 0.8199 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 3:18 PM UTCHeadwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs.

EnergyU.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over Memorial Day holiday
EnergyBiden administration backs Alaska oil drilling project approved under Trump
EnergyU.S. to require energy pipelines report computer hacks or face fines
EnergyThe little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn’t