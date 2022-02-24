Hellenic Q4 profit rises on higher margins, demand

ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT), Greece's biggest oil refiner, on Thursday posted an 80% rise in fourth-quarter core profit on higher refining margins and increased demand for fuel following the lifting of COVID restrictions.

Stripping out oil inventory holdings, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 138 million euros ($153.88 million) in the three months to December versus 77 million euros in the same period the previous year.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

