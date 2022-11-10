Helleniq Energy profit soars on higher margins and exports















ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Helleniq Energy (HEPr.AT), Greece's biggest oil refiner, on Thursday reported a leap in third-quarter profit thanks to robust refining margins and exports.

Excluding oil inventory holdings, net profit came in at 381 million euros ($387 million) in the third quarter, up from 33 million euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9844 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman











