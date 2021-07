Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday reported a 71% plunge in quarterly profit on a sequential basis, partly due to lower production.

The company said adjusted profit fell to $74 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $252 million, or 82 cents per share, in the previous quarter.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru

