Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyHess Corp swings to quarterly profit on fuel demand

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. oil producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday swung to a profit in the first quarter, as a winter storm boosted natural gas demand and prices, while steady COVID-19 vaccine rollouts also aided fuel recovery.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $252 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $176 million, or 58 cents, in the previous quarter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:32 AM UTCOil prices steady as rising demand outlook tempered by COVID worries

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as support coming from forecasts of a recovery in global fuel demand was tempered by a surge in India's coronavirus cases and rising U.S. crude inventories.

EnergyFarmers struggle to break into booming carbon-credit market
EnergyBiden administration offers $8.25 bln in loans for power grid
EnergyU.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phase-out date
EnergyU.S. oil lease pause will not hit states' income near term, official says