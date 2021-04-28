U.S. oil producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday swung to a profit in the first quarter, as a winter storm boosted natural gas demand and prices, while steady COVID-19 vaccine rollouts also aided fuel recovery.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $252 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $176 million, or 58 cents, in the previous quarter.

