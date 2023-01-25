Hess profit tops Wall St estimates on higher crude prices















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher crude prices as Russia's invasion of Ukraine crimped global energy supplies.

Oil prices had fallen towards the end of last year but were still trading at multi-year highs amid Western sanctions against major energy producer Russia and the decision of producer group OPEC+ to cut output by 2 million barrels per day in an already tight energy market.

Prices of global benchmark Brent crude averaged about $88.63 per barrel for the October-December quarter, about 11% higher compared with the same period last year.

Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price, including hedges, rose to $76.07 per barrel in the reported quarter, from previous year's $71.04 per barrel.

Excluding Libya, the company's net production was 376,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, higher than the 295,000 boepd last year due to increased production in Guyana.

The New York City-headquartered company reported net income excluding items of $548 million, or $1.78 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.64 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











