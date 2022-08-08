HF Sinclair profit jumps nine-fold on robust fuel demand

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Refiner HF Sinclair (DINO.N) reported a near nine-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Monday, thanks to a surge in demand for fuel and refined products at a time when supplies are tight.

Global crude supplies were pressured after Western sanctions against Russia came at a time when fuel demand was soaring past pre-pandemic levels, helping refiners like Valero Energy (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) beat market expectations last week.

HF Sinclair, formerly known as HollyFrontier, said refinery gross margin for the reported quarter stood at $36.36 per produced barrel, compared to $11.71, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings, in a statement, attributed the company's strong performance to its refining, marketing, lubricants and midstream segments.

The company said adjusted net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $5.59 per share, from $143.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

