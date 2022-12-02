HF Sinclair sinks after forecasting higher capital spend for 2023















Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO.N) fell over 6% on Friday after the U.S. refiner forecast capital expenditure of $940 million to $1.15 billion for fiscal 2023, including its transportation business Holly Energy Partners (HEP.N).

The Dallas, Texas-based firm had forecast $740 million to $885 million for 2022.

"We think the 2023 budget will have a negative impact on the shares' near-term performance," Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng wrote in a note.

Shares fell to $57.38 in afternoon trading, their lowest level in six weeks and worst day in ten.

Turnarounds made up a bulk of HF Sinclair's expected costs for next year, at $530 million to $630 million.

"The higher turnaround expenses likely also imply lower-than-expected 2023 throughput volumes," Cheng wrote.

HF Sinclair was formed as a parent company after HollyFrontier Corp bought almost all of Sinclair Oil Corp's assets for $2.6 billion. The deal closed earlier this year.

Other refiners Phillips 66 (PSX.N), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) were down 2%-6%.

