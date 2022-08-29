High energy prices should be tackled at European level, Czech leader says

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - High energy prices are a problem around Europe that need to be dealt with at a European level, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday his the country prepares to call an emergency European Union energy summit.

"I spoke this morning again with (European Commission) President Ursula von der Leyen," Fiala said on Twitter. "Ahead of the EU Energy Council we want to find a way to help people and businesses that we can agree on with other European leaders."

