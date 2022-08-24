1 minute read
High oil price volatility not driven by market fundamentals, Algeria says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab believes that elevated oil price volatility in recent weeks is driven by fears of an economic slowdown rather than oil market fundamentals, he said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The statement comes ahead of a Sept. 5 meeting of the OPEC+ producer alliance to set its oil policy.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.