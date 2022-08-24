High oil price volatility not driven by market fundamentals, Algeria says

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab believes that elevated oil price volatility in recent weeks is driven by fears of an economic slowdown rather than oil market fundamentals, he said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The statement comes ahead of a Sept. 5 meeting of the OPEC+ producer alliance to set its oil policy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.