Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

High prices, volatility driving more long-term contracting of U.S. LNG - Cheniere

1 minute read

A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG.A) on Thursday said high prices and an "extremely volatile" global market are driving more long-term contracts of LNG volumes.

The company, which is processing over 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas, or about 7% of total U.S. production, believes that LNG storage in Europe and growth in Asia have been a "challenge" for gas markets.

Two thirds of all contracts signed by Cheniere in 2021 were with Asian buyers, 45% of which were from China, executive vice president Anatol Feygin said during the company's earnings call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marcy de Luna

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters