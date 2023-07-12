High river temperatures to limit French nuclear power production

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Output restrictions are expected at two nuclear plants along the Rhone river in eastern France due to high temperature forecasts, nuclear operator EDF (EDF.PA) said in an online bulletin.

The hot weather is likely to halve the available power supply from the 3.6 gigawatt (GW) Bugey plant and the 2.6 GW Saint Alban plant from July 13 and 16 respectively, the operator said.

Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said the restrictions were likely to have little effect on output in practice, with cuts likely only at the weekend or midday when solar output was at its peak, so that the impact on power prices would be slim.

He said the situation would need monitoring in coming weeks, however, noting that it was unusually early in the summer for such restrictions to be imposed.

The restrictions at the Bugey site could lead to the stoppage of up to two of the plant's four reactors, while the Saint Alban plant would see one of its two reactors shut down.

However, production will be at least 1.8 GW at Bugey and 1.3 GW at Saint Alban to meet grid requirements, and may change according to grid needs, the operator said.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

