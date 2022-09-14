High-voltage power line between Italy and France delayed to Q4

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A new high-voltage power line under construction between France and Italy is expected to start operating at half capacity in the fourth quarter of this year and go to full capacity in 2023, French grid operator RTE said in an online note on Wednesday.

The interconnector has faced extensive delays and was previously scheduled to be in service at the end of 2020 but was knocked back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line will be the first direct-current connection between Italy and France and will increase power transport capacity between the countries by about 40% to 1,200 megawatts (MW), reaching maximum exchange capacity of 4,350 MW.

