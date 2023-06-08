Higher renewable energy generation to cut coal reliance this summer, says EIA

June 8 (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the largest increases in the U.S. electricity generation this summer to come from renewable energy sources and natural gas, which will lower the coal-powered demand by 15% from the year earlier.

Power generation through natural gas, which remains the primary source in the electric power sector, is expected to grow 3% this summer (June to August), helped by additional capacity and favorable fuel costs, the EIA said on Thursday.

Wind-powered generation will be 7% higher than last summer. Solar, for which most of the new installed capacity was concentrated in Texas and California in recent months, will see a 24% jump.

Battery storage capacity, which helps to provide power when solar and wind resources are low, surged nearly 90% in the last 12 months, the EIA said.

