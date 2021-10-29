Holcim offsetting big energy bill through pricing increases - CEO

CEO Jan Jenisch of world's biggest cement group LafargeHolcim addresses the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) is offsetting a big increase in its energy bill by raising the prices for its building materials, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Friday.

The Swiss company had seen energy costs rise by 28% during its third quarter, an increase it had overcome with a 5% increase in prices, Jenisch said.

"We are managing this very well. We are able to fully offset this with our pricing," Jenisch told reporters after the company reported its third quarter results. L8N2RP0O5 "Five percent is more than we needed."

