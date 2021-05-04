Skip to main content

EnergyHollyFrontier to buy Puget Sound Refinery from Shell

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) said on Tuesday it would buy a 149,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Washington from Shell (RDSa.L) as part of the European company's strategy to reduce its global refinery footprint.

HollyFrontier will buy the Puget Sound refinery near Anacortes for $350 million in cash, plus hydrocarbon inventory to be valued at closing with an estimated current value of $150 million to $180 million, the companies said.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance, Shell said.

The sale includes Shell's on-site cogeneration facility and associated logistics infrastructure.

Reuters first reported the oil major was seeking a buyer for the Anacortes refinery in January of 2020.

Shell has been planning to shrink its refining and chemicals portfolio from 14 to six sites with chemical business synergies including its Deer Park, Norco, Pernis, Pulau Bukom, Rheinland and Scotford sites.

In 2020, it began shutting its 211,146 bpd Convent, Louisiana refinery after failing to find a buyer for the plant.

Earlier that year, Shell sold its 156,400 bpd Martinez, California, refinery and logistics assets to PBF Energy for $960 million plus the price for oil and refined products on hand.

HollyFrontier currently operates six North American refineries including El Dorado, Navajo, Tulsa, Woods Cross, Mississauga and Cheyenne, which it is converting into a renewable diesel facility.

HollyFrontier will report first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:52 PM UTCU.S. House panel to discuss low-carbon fuel with airline, biofuel industries

Members of a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will meet on Tuesday with representatives from the biofuels and airline industries to discuss ways to expand production of low-carbon aviation fuel, a panel spokeswoman said.

EnergySaudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend
EnergyUnions push back as U.S. refiners shunt aside longtime trade workers
EnergyClimate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors
EnergyOil climbs nearly 2% as travel seen rising