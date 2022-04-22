Honeywell seeks to invest about $200 mln in Egypt -ministry

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International (HON.O) seeks to invest about $200 million in petrochemicals and the production of green fuels for aircraft in Egypt, the Ministry of Petroleum has quoted Honeywell's country president for Egypt as saying.

Khaled Hashem added during his discussions with Egypt's minister of petroleum that Egypt has the potential to become a pivotal centre linking Europe to the Middle East in green fuel projects to supply ships and produce hydrogen and ammonia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.