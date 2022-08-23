Hungarian minister flew to Moscow on Sunday for talks on energy supplies

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's minister of economic development, Marton Nagy, flew to Moscow on Sunday for talks on energy supplies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Gergely Gulyas was responding to a question at the briefing and did not immediately provide further details about Nagy's trip to Russia.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves Editing by David Goodman

