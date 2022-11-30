Hungary govt says fuel price cap hinges on MOL's ability to ensure sufficient supply

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will decide about the extension of a price cap on fuels based on information from oil and gas group MOL on whether the company is able to ensure supply, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday.

The fuel price caps expire at the end of December.

"There are worrying news," Gulyas said, listing new EU sanctions and a continued reduction in output at MOL's refinery in Szazhalombatta. "If conditions arise when there is not enough gasoline and diesel then we need to take a step."

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.