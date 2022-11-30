Hungary govt says fuel price cap hinges on MOL's ability to ensure sufficient supply

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the inauguration of Mindszentyneum during the celebrations of the 66th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will decide about the extension of a price cap on fuels based on information from oil and gas group MOL on whether the company is able to ensure supply, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday.

The fuel price caps expire at the end of December.

"There are worrying news," Gulyas said, listing new EU sanctions and a continued reduction in output at MOL's refinery in Szazhalombatta. "If conditions arise when there is not enough gasoline and diesel then we need to take a step."

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves

