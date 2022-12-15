













BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary has started talks about importing oil and natural gas from Oman, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday at a briefing broadcast on his Facebook page after he met his counterpart from Oman in Budapest.

On Wednesday Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Qatar have agreed that their state-owned energy companies would start talks about Hungary buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Arab state. read more

Reporting by Anita Komuves











