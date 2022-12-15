Hungary has started talks about importing oil and natural gas from Oman

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary has started talks about importing oil and natural gas from Oman, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday at a briefing broadcast on his Facebook page after he met his counterpart from Oman in Budapest.

On Wednesday Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Qatar have agreed that their state-owned energy companies would start talks about Hungary buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Arab state. read more

Reporting by Anita Komuves

