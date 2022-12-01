Hungary MOL says its Danube refinery still running at 50-55% capacity

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Thursday that its Danube refinery in Szazhalombatta was still operating at 50-55% capacity due to maintenance while the Druzhba pipeline that brings Russian crude was also working with reduced capacity.

"Our experts are working non-stop on the maintenance of the refinery and optimizing stocks on a daily basis in order to be able to ship enough fuel all around the country," MOL said in an emailed statement. It did not say when its refinery would be again running at full capacity.

Reporting by Krisztina Than











