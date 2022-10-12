Hungary MOL says oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline to Hungary coming as planned

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are coming to Hungary uninterrupted, a spokeswoman for Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said in a reply to Reuters questions on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the leak is on the northern branch of Druzhba, and it does not affect the southern Druzhba pipeline, so ... oil supplies are coming to Hungary as planned," Piroska Bakos said.

Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Krisztina Than











