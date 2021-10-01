Hungary PM dismisses Ukraine criticism of Russian gas deal

An engineer checks the gas distribution system in Beregdaroc, one of several points where Russian gas crosses into the European Union February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday dismissed neighbouring Ukraine's criticism of a long-term gas supply agreement signed with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), saying he could not take Kyiv's viewpoint into account.

As Gazprom suspended gas transit to Hungary via Ukraine, Orban told public radio that he was only accountable to Hungarian voters, who would be forced to pay much higher gas prices without the new agreement.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Himani Sarkar

